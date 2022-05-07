Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 36,150 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Lucid Group by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

LCID stock opened at 18.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 22.57 and its 200 day moving average is 32.42.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 35.67.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

