Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 50,999 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,394,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 64,842 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 920,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -686.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $81.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.08.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,683,842.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

