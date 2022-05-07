Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of LW opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $85.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.