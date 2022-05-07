CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,011 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Unity Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Unity Software by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Unity Software by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Unity Software by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

