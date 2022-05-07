CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Jabil by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Jabil by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $58.09 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

