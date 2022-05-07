Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,384,000 after buying an additional 182,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,097,000 after purchasing an additional 175,923 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 68.7% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,633,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,272,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 134.19%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.