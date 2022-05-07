CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $23,831,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

ADM stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

