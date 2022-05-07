CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 180.5% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after buying an additional 1,009,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after buying an additional 656,247 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

