CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after buying an additional 36,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.09. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

Regency Centers Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.