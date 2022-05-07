Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,710 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

ChampionX stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

