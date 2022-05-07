Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

ABG stock opened at $191.63 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 44.04% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

