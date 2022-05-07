Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 52,427 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 143.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 87,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,442,000 after buying an additional 131,650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,142,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,885,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 735 ($9.18) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 560 ($7.00) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 540 ($6.75) in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

