Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,800 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 985,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,378,000 after buying an additional 47,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of ELS opened at $73.23 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

