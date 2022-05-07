Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys New Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $74.88 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.91.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

