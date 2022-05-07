Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 3,574 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in WEX by 472.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 71,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in WEX by 9.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 84,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $156.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.25.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.