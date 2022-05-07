Bank of America Corp DE Has $62.45 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 814,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $62,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

NYSE:REXR opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.69. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.