Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

DTEC stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62.

