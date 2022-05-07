Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Benchmark upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $106.63. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

