InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,965 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 76,322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in InMode were worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INMD stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

