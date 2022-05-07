Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 55,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $62.66 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

