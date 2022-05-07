Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 283 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

