Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 58.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 237.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

LANC stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.16. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $131.21 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.08.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

