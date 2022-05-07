Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,462 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $15,362,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SEAS opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,308,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

