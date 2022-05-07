Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 229 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $237.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.94. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

