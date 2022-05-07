Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,893 shares of company stock worth $8,100,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Shares of ARES opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 119.61%.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.