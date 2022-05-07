Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFL. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

GFL opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

