argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $292.93, but opened at $306.74. argenx shares last traded at $318.01, with a volume of 7,214 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 75.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.85.
argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.
