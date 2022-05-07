argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $292.93, but opened at $306.74. argenx shares last traded at $318.01, with a volume of 7,214 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 75.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in argenx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 997,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 15.5% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 577,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,347,000 after buying an additional 77,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.85.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

