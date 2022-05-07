Piper Sandler Trims Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Target Price to $118.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $95.08 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.91 and its 200 day moving average is $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after buying an additional 53,972,730 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,558,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $74,998,000 after buying an additional 564,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after buying an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

