Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE SRC opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

