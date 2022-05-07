Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 43.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after buying an additional 250,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,045,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 301.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 126,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 60.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 98,743 shares in the last quarter.

PTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

NYSE PTR opened at $50.73 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.341 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

