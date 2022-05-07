Raymond James Cuts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $115.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $95.08 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

