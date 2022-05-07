Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 95,658 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.36% of Maximus worth $67,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Maximus by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Maximus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Maximus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

MMS stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

About Maximus (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.