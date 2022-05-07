Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $776,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,863,203.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arista Networks stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

