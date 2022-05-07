Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $776,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,863,203.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Arista Networks stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $148.57.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
