Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Craig Hallum

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $95.08 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.