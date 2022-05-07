Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,376 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

