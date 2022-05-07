Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50. 70,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,677,157 shares.The stock last traded at $6.09 and had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

