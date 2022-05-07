Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50. 70,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,677,157 shares.The stock last traded at $6.09 and had previously closed at $6.17.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 38.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

