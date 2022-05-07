Raymond James & Associates Purchases 56,678 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 440.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,678 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,527 shares of company stock worth $83,163,747 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $110.98 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

