Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 164,742 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth $1,648,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

NYSE ZIM opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 102.78%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

