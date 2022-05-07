Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 15,141 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.25% of Ichor worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ichor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Ichor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ichor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Ichor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ichor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

ICHR stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $921.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

