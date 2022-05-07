Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Loews by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Loews by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Loews by 847.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 317,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

