Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after acquiring an additional 860,273 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $45,438,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $22,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.38. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.65) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.