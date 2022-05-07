Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Dycom Industries worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DY. StockNews.com started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

