Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of DT Midstream worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $55.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

