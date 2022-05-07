CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Aware were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aware by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aware by 29,444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Aware by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Aware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aware alerts:

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $2.67 on Friday. Aware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Aware had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%.

In other Aware news, CEO Robert A. Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 187,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,759.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Aware Profile (Get Rating)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.