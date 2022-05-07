22,618 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 764,567 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,115,000 after purchasing an additional 429,935 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,598,000 after acquiring an additional 132,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

