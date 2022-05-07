Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $834,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,389 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Brunswick by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Brunswick by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 489,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,317,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brunswick by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after acquiring an additional 507,894 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

