Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 3,058 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $174,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

