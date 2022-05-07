Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $855,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,547,000. Natixis grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 80,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,828,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $73.16 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.