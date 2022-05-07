Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,846 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Exagen were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 134.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

